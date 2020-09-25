Peaceful protests held across Bay Area demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Peaceful protests took place Thursday night across the Bay Area demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

The demonstrations come after Wednesday’s decision that no police officers will be charged directly for the murder of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

In Oakland, San Francisco and across the Bay Area, protestors rallying for justice.

“I cried. I cried. I think many of us had a very emotional reaction to what happened. This image of this beautiful young black woman who was peacefully sleeping in her bed, to know that people can’t even sleep peacefully in their bed and not have to worry about being murdered by police is just crazy,” George Galvis said.

George Galvis, founder and executive director of Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice or CURYJ for short, helped organize a rally in Oakland Thursday night in solidarity with Breonna Taylor.

Bay Area families who also lost loved ones to police gathered in Oscar Grant Plaza.

“The truth of the matter is this happens in California. We have Breonna Taylor’s here in California. We have George Floyd’s here in California and we have those family members who are having to pick up the pieces,” Galvis said.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, a car caravan was planned to slow down traffic over the Golden Gate and Bay Bridge.

While it wasn’t quite the turnout we expected, about a dozen people gathered near the foot of the bridge to get drivers to participate — People like Lisa Berthut.

“It’s wrong and we’re here to remind people that we won’t stop saying anything and we won’t stop saying their names until it stops. Because it really does matter. People matter and enough is enough. We are tired,” Berthut said.

Protestors say they’re planning for continued demonstrations over the next week and as long as it takes until change happens.

