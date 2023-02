MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Eastbound El Camino Real is closed between Clark and Escuela due to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

The pedestrian is an elderly woman, police said. She has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The road will remain closed as the investigation into the crash is ongoing. There is no estimated time of opening, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.