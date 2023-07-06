(KRON) — A person was fatally struck by Caltrain early Thursday morning in Mountain View.

At 1:30 a.m., a southbound train struck the person at the Rengstorff Avenue grade crossing. Fourteen passengers were on the train at the time of the crash. There were no reported passenger injuries, Caltrain said.

The train’s service was stopped for over two hours following the incident. The final cause of death is being investigated by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office, who arrived at the scene at 3:24 a.m.

This incident marks Caltrain’s third fatality of the year.