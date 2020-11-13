Pedestrian critically injured in Millbrae

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian was seriously injured by a car in Millbrae shortly after midnight Friday.

The 30-year-old pedestrian was in the traffic lanes, police said, when a person driving south on El Camino Real near Center Street struck him and stayed on the scene to help.

The area was closed for the investigation but opened after a few hours, according to the Millbrae Police Department. The incident was reported at 12:55 a.m.

The man is in critical condition at the hospital. Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact Deputy Skillksy at askillsky@smcgov.org, or the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.