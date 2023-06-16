(KRON) — A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Oakland Friday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The collision happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue where an adult pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital where they were initially listed in critical condition. However, OPD said later in the night the pedestrian died at a local hospital.

The victim has not been identified. The collision happened approximately two blocks south of Horace Mann Elementary School.

No other information was immediately available.