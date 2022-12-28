SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian died after a vehicle collision early Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The incident happened around 5 a.m. in the area of Bay Street and Stockton Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the unidentified victim on the ground. Medics were summoned to the scene, but the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the suspect vehicle drove away and is still at large. No arrests have been made in this incident.

The location of the collision is approximately two blocks south of Pier 39.