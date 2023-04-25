(KRON) — A woman has died several weeks after she was struck by a car in a San Jose crosswalk, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police say the crash happened on the morning of Apr. 9 when a man driving a 2017 Toyota Camry headed north on North 11th Street before turning onto East Santa Clara street. The Toyota collided with a woman walking through a marked crosswalk. Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has cooperated with investigators.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was declared dead on Monday. Her identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office once her next of kin have been notified.

This is the seventh pedestrian to die after a crash in San Jose since the start of 2023. Police are asking anyone with more information about this crash to reach out to Detective Bowen #4461 with the Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. To remain anonymous please call the tip line at 408-947-STOP or visit www.svcrimestoppers.org.