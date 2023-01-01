SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they were declared dead. At this time, the driver is cooperating with police in their investigation, according to SJPD.

The city had 63 fatal traffic collisions in 2022, and a total of 65 people died in traffic accidents on San Jose roads. Though San Jose took great efforts to lean into Vision Zero (the program that aims to eliminate traffic deaths in the city altogether), the city still saw a total of 32 pedestrian deaths due to traffic incidents over the year.