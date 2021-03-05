Pedestrian dies in Daly City collision

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died after a collision in Daly City on Thursday night.

The Daly City Police Department said the unidentified woman was a pedestrian walking near the intersection of Skyline Drive and Westridge Avenue. She was pronounced dead by the time paramedics arrived.

Police said “the driver of the uninvolved vehicle remained at the location and is cooperating with investigators,” and the cause of the collision is still being investigated.

Officials do not believe impairment or distraction were factors.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Sergeant Busalacchi with the Daly City Police Department at 650-991-8183.