(KRON) — A fatal crash took place on a Highway 85 offramp Monday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The crash happened in the area of Camden Avenue and Highway 85. A man who was walking nearby was pronounced dead the the scene. The driver in the crash is cooperating with police.

This is the 28th fatal crash and the 29th person to die in a traffic accident on San Jose streets in 2023.

SJPD says morning traffic will be impacted by the crash. Drivers are asked to use caution or consider an alternate route.