Pedestrian dies in San Jose crash, McKee Road closed

SAN JOSE (BCN) — San Jose police tweeted a correction to earlier tweets about the fatal collision early Wednesday morning that claimed the life of a pedestrian, stating that the pedestrian died after being taken to a local hospital, not at the scene as they had first announced.

Police are continuing their investigation, which has closed McKee Road between Jose Figueres and North Jackson avenues.

Officers responded to a 2:27 a.m. report of the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to tweets from the San Jose Police Department posted at 3:20 a.m.

Police said the road will be closed for several hours while they conduct an investigation.

More information will be shared when it is provided.