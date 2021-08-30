Pedestrian dies trying to cross I-680 in San Ramon

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PD_California-Highway-Patrol_CHP_Police--generic_183105

SAN RAMON (BCN) — A person walking across the southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP has closed the southbound lanes of the highway at the junction of Bollinger Canyon Road, after responding to a 12:55 a.m. report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. Also responding was the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

No estimate was provided for when the roadway will reopen.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News