SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead and another severely injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Santa Rosa, the California Highway Patrol told KRON4 News.

The two pedestrians were crossing Hatchery Road on Old Redwood Highway Sunday evening when they were struck by the vehicle. CHP says they received a call for the collision at 7:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the two victims; a male and a female.

The male succumbed to his injuries. The female was hospitalized with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with CHP officers. After further investigation, no arrests were made.