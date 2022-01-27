Pedestrian fatally hit by car in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in South San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the police department.

Around 6:25 a.m., police responded to the intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Forbes Blvd.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Investigators determined that the car was approaching a stale green light at the intersection. That’s when the pedestrian was crossing E. Grand Ave., according to witnesses.

Authorities say the person may have been crossing outside of the crosswalk against a red light when the driver hit him.

The driver pulled over to help the pedestrian.

Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor in this collision.

As police continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (650) 877-8900.