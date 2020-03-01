Pedestrian fatally struck by Caltrain in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A southbound Caltrain struck and killed a pedestrian trespassing on the tracks in Sunnyvale Sunday morning, according to Caltrain officials.
Around 9:38 a.m. train #422 hit the person trespassing at the Lawrence Station.
First responders remain on the scene.
Trains are currently stopped in the area causing delays up to 60 minutes.
Officials say about 64 passengers were onboard the train involved but no injuries were reported.
This is the first fatality involving Caltrain this year.
