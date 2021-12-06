Pedestrian fatally struck by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A person died after being struck by a car Monday night in San Jose, according to the police department.

Around 7:27 p.m., police say a pedestrian was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Tully Rd. and Quimby Rd.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say traffic will be impacted in the area for several hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is San Jose’s 54th fatal collision, 56th victim, and 21st pedestrian death of 2021.

No other details have been released at this time.