REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Highway 92 involving one of its own officers. A CHP officer struck and killed a person who was walking on the freeway.

The CHP officer was heading back to headquarters with a DUI suspect when he struck and killed the pedestrian just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s never a good thing to see,” said CHP Captain Jason Cavett. “It feels bad for everyone involved, including the in-custody that was in the right front passenger seat that saw. We’re taking steps to make sure not only to conduct a thorough investigation but to make sure we treat it with the respect it deserves.”

The CHP officer and his passenger were uninjured in the crash. CHP says it’s possible the pedestrian came up the Delaware Street off-ramp, then walked across the “number 2” lane of the freeway, and was hit by the CHP officer who was traveling in the “number 1” fast lane

“There were no vehicles in the area which gave our officer any indication that there would be pedestrians on the freeway,” Cavett said.

Eastbound 92 was closed for six hours until about 4 a.m. so officers could conduct an investigation. At this point, it’s not known why the victim was walking on the freeway.

While homeless encampments have become common along freeways, CHP says there are no known encampments in this area. The officer remains on the job.