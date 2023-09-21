(KRON) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on eastbound Highway 92 in San Mateo Wednesday night by a CHP Redwood City officer driving a marked patrol vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night on the eastbound lanes of Highway 92 near the Delaware Street offramp in San Mateo. The CHP said one of its officers was driving a marked patrol car when a pedestrian ran out in front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency personnel.

All lanes of Highway 92 were shut down for several hours in the eastbound direction as crews investigated the scene. All lanes have since reopened. Only one CHP officer was in the patrol car at the time of the crash, and that officer is OK, the CHP said. No other vehicles were involved.

The agency said the crash is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.