Pedestrian hit and killed by taxi in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman has died after she was hit by a taxi in San Francisco Saturday night.

According to police, the woman was killed in the area of Fifth and Market Streets.

She died at the scene.

San Francisco supervisor Matt Haney introduced a resolution back in July calling for the Board of Supervisors to declare a state of emergency for traffic safety in the wake of several pedestrian deaths.

This is the 15th person killed while walking or biking in San Francisco this year.

Latest News Headlines: