Pedestrian hit and killed on Hayward freeway

HAYWARD (KRON) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on westbound Highway 92 in Hayward.

It happened near a construction closure on the freeway overnight.

According to CHP, the victim died at the scene and has not been identified.

CHP says the victim was not a worker at the construction site.

Police are working to determine how that person got on the freeway.

