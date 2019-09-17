Pedestrian hit and killed on Hayward freeway

HAYWARD (KRON) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on westbound Highway 92 in Hayward.
It happened near a construction closure on the freeway overnight.
According to CHP, the victim died at the scene and has not been identified.
CHP says the victim was not a worker at the construction site.
Police are working to determine how that person got on the freeway.
Latest News Headlines:
- Officer injured during Oakland sideshow, suspect arrested
- Former UC Berkeley student to stand trial for sexual assault
- Judiciary Committee questions Lewandowski in first impeachment investigation hearing
- Senate Dems seek to block implementation of Trump’s ‘public charge’ rule
- ‘Chicken Trump’ staged in San Francisco during President’s 1st Bay Area visit