(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 880 in Oakland Tuesday night involving a pedestrian who was “running erratically” in the fast lane, according to the agency.

Police responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. on the northbound I-880 lanes near the Oakland Coliseum. The woman who was on foot was struck by a pickup truck, CHP said.

A Sig Alert was issued for northbound I-880 at 66th Avenue at 10:30 p.m., resulting in three lane closures due to the collision. The roadway has since reopened.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.