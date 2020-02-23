Pedestrian hit by car in San Jose dies, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two pedestrians were hit by a driver in San Jose Saturday night, leaving one dead, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 7 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of San Carlos Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

A man and woman were crossing the street in a crosswalk when they were hit by a 2018 Ford Focus, police say.

The victims were taken to a hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

The male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital at this time.

The woman driving the Ford Focus remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

It does not appear that drugs and alcohol were a factor in this crash.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is the fourth fatal collision in San Jose this year.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact authorities at (408) 277-4654.

