(KRON) — A pedestrian who was struck by a stolen car that ran a red light last month has died of his injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. The incident occurred on March 22 at around 6:27 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of E. Santa Clara Street and S. 10th Street to investigate a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1999 silver Toyota sedan, possibly driven by a man, was headed east on E. Santa Clara when it ran a red light and struck a man crossing the street. The pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The driver fled the scene, but the vehicle was recovered a short while later and reported as stolen, according to police. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, he succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The incident was San Jose’s 6th fatal collision, 7th traffic death and 5th pedestrian death of the year, according to SJPD. The identity of the victim is being withheld by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office until it is confirmed and his next of kin are notified.