SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on San Tomas Expressway at Monroe Street on Monday morning.

According to police, northbound San Tomas Expressway was closed as of 8:45 a.m. and reopened by 9:30 a.m. Fire crews are also on the scene.

UPDATE – 2/1/21 at 9:30 a.m.



San Tomas Expressway has been reopened.



Thank you for your patience while public safety personnel tended to this matter. https://t.co/ndGfB4dvVo — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) February 1, 2021

Authorities were asking people to slow down in the area or avoid it altogether until it is clear.

No further information about the incident has been released.