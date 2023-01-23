SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning by a car near Franklin Street and Eddy Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:40 a.m. and said they found the pedestrian suffering from car accident injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car and driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to San Francisco Police Department officials.

Drug or alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This story is developing and may be updated.