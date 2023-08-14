(KRON) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday night on Highway 101 just south of San Martin Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 10:30 p.m., the pedestrian, a man, was in the middle southbound lane when a car struck him. The impact caused the man to end up on the west side shoulder of the highway, police said.

Officers rendered aid to the man until emergency personnel arrived, however he succumbed to his injuries. The car that struck the man fled the scene, according to CHP. The victim’s car was later found on the west side shoulder of the highway.

It remains unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer T. Mahanay at 408-427-0700.