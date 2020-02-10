Pedestrian hit, killed by VTA train in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a VTA train in San Jose Monday morning.
It happened on SB-87 at Curtner Ave.
The two left lanes remain blocked due to the investigation.
All northbound lanes are open but traffic is jammed from Capitol.
For VTA riders, a bus bridge is available between Tamien and Curtner.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
