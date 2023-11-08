SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Polk and Post streets on Tuesday night around 10:22 p.m., according to SFPD. First responders found one pedestrian suffering from injuries sustained in the collision, police said.

The driver and the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before police arrived, SFPD said, and have not been located.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415)-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.