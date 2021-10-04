Pedestrian hospitalized after San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A pedestrian was hospitalized on Monday night following a hit-and-run in San Jose, according to police.

Around 8:14 p.m., officials arrived in the area of Umbarger Road and Senter Road where the collision happened.

Authorities say a car hit the pedestrian and sped off.

The person was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries — Police say the person has since been stabilized.

3/ Pedestrian stabilized, now NON-life-threatening. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 5, 2021

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes as traffic is being impacted.

No other details have been released at this time.