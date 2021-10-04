Pedestrian hospitalized after San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A pedestrian was hospitalized on Monday night following a hit-and-run in San Jose, according to police.
Around 8:14 p.m., officials arrived in the area of Umbarger Road and Senter Road where the collision happened.
Authorities say a car hit the pedestrian and sped off.
The person was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries — Police say the person has since been stabilized.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes as traffic is being impacted.
No other details have been released at this time.