Pedestrian hospitalized after San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A pedestrian was hospitalized on Monday night following a hit-and-run in San Jose, according to police.

Around 8:14 p.m., officials arrived in the area of Umbarger Road and Senter Road where the collision happened.

Authorities say a car hit the pedestrian and sped off.

The person was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries — Police say the person has since been stabilized.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes as traffic is being impacted.

No other details have been released at this time.

