UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian is in critical but stable condition after a vehicle collision Wednesday morning, the Union City Police Department announced in a press release. A driver hit a pedestrian south of a nearby Starbucks on 33115 Mission Boulevard around 8:11 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle is the same person linked to a disturbance at Starbucks roughly half an hour earlier, according to police.

Around 7:41 a.m., Union City police responded to a disturbance at the aforementioned Starbucks where a male subject was “acting aggressively and demonstrating erratic behavior.” Officers tried to talk to the unidentified individual, but he walked away from the coffee shop.

Police said the driver did not commit a crime, so officers did not chase this person. However, minutes later, the person came back to that Starbucks. Officers tried to provide the individual with resources and speak with him. Again, the person walked away, and officers ended their investigation of the disturbance around 8:02 a.m.

Then, around 8:11 a.m., officers witnessed the aforementioned crash. The pedestrian suffered “significant injuries” but is stable, police said. The driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

This is an active investigation, and it is currently being investigated by the Union City Police Department’s Traffic Unit. If you have any information regarding this incident, police say to contact Traffic Officer Silva at 510-675-5222.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Earlier in the week, a homicide victim’s body was found around 11 a.m. on Monday near the 33300 block of Central Avenue, which is about 1.5 miles away from the Starbucks on Mission Boulevard. The man was found dead near railroad tracks. His identity was not released but is a man in his 30s.

Police are looking for Brandon Kong as a person of interest in this homicide. Kong is white, 5-foot-11, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is often in the Union City/Hayward area. Anyone who sees Kong or has information about his whereabouts should contact the Union City Police Department at 510-471-1365.

Bay City News contributed to this report.