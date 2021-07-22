Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) – A pedestrian was in critical condition Wednesday night following a collision with a vehicle in Oakland’s Adams Point neighborhood, police said.

Officers were sent at 9:33 p.m. to Grand Avenue and Perkins Street to investigate the collision near lake Merritt.

The collision occurred as a silver Toyota Camry was traveling west on Grand Avenue and the pedestrian, a 28-year-old Oakland resident, was walking south in a crosswalk, police said.

The victim was taken to Highland Hospital after receiving care from paramedics.

According to police, both occupants of the Toyota were uninjured, and the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said they don’t know yet whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.

The driver did not appear to be speeding, according to police.

Anyone with information about the collision can call the Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.