Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition following a collision with a car early Sunday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 3:15 a.m. police received reports of a car versus pedestrian collision at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Junipero Serra Boulevard.

Investigators say a red Toyota Prius was driving southbound on 19th Avenue when it collided with an adult man.

Police say the man was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and remains in life-threatening condition.

According to authorities, the driver stayed on the scene following the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 1 (415) 575-4444.