Pedestrian in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman crossing a San Jose road in a wheelchair was struck by a hit-and-run driver and died.

The San Jose Police Deparment said she was crossing in the crosswalk around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Curtner Avenue.

The driver was believed to be in a white 2004-2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS that will have damage to the front and left side of the vehicle.

Police said the victim died from her injuries at the hospital. It’s the 10th traffic death of the year in in San Jose.

Her identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.