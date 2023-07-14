(KRON) — A person died after being struck by a Caltrain Friday afternoon in Palo Alto, public transit officials confirmed. A southbound train struck an individual at Stanford Station around 5:40 p.m.

The individual who was struck was a “trespasser,” according to Caltrain’s Twitter.

As of 6 p.m., train service in the area is stopped. The train had approximately 150 passengers on board, but no other injuries were reported, officials said.

This marks Caltrain’s fifth fatality of 2023. The victim’s identity has not been revealed.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.