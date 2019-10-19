Pedestrian killed after car crashes into building in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed when a driver crashed their car into a building in Santa Rosa Friday afternoon.

The driver hit the pedestrian right after side-swiping another car, police said.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. near Cleveland Avenue and State Farm Drive and closed down the intersection for three hours.

Police said the driver of a red Lexus was driving eastbound on State Farm Drive and turned southbound onto Cleveland Avenue.

At the same time, a Subaru was driving southbound on Cleveland Avenue in the slow lane approaching State Farm Drive.

The driver of the Subaru then moved into the fast lane to pass another car making a right turn onto westbound State Farm Drive.

The Subaru driver then moved back into the slow lane.

At this point, the Lexus drove onto Cleveland Avenue and noticed the Subaru approaching quickly.

Police said the Lexus driver then swerved to the right to avoid a crash.

The Subaru then swiped the back passenger side of the Lexus and continued down the road.

The driver of the Subaru then lost control, swerving onto the sidewalk, hitting and killing a pedestrian and crashing into a building at 2999 Cleveland Avenue.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Subaru was identified by police as 20-year-old Deyvi Javier Pineda Arita, of Santa Rosa.

Police identified the driver of the Lexus as 18-year-old Jacob Elias Elliot, also of Santa Rosa.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with injuries.

It’s unclear how series those injuries are.

Police said both individuals are cooperating with investigators and that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact the traffic team with the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3636.