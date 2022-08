SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Caltrain reported its eighth fatality this year Thursday when northbound train #705 killed someone at the Santa Clara station, according to an email from the transit agency.

The train struck the pedestrian at 8:06 a.m. Emergency personnel were on scene, and trains stopped in the area. There are delays on SB106, SB404, SB108, SB706, SB406 and SB407, according to a 9:19 a.m. tweet.