Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police have closed Kooser Road in San Jose between Camden Avenue and Ardmore Way following a fatal hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision occurred at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Kooser Road, according to a Tweet from San Jose Police Department.

This marks the city’s 16th traffic fatality in 2021.

No further details about the incident were provided.

This is a developing story. More details will be shared as they become available from San Jose police.