(KRON) — A second pedestrian was killed within the span of two days by a southbound Caltrain in Brisbane Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., the victim was fatally struck by commuter passenger Train 240 on main track No. 4, Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew said in a statement. Emergency personnel, including police and fire teams, were present at the scene. There were no additional reports of injuries among the 120 passengers on board.

At 2:04 p.m., authorities issued clearance for train movement on main track No. 3. Fifteen minutes later at 2:19 p.m., Transit Police released Train 240 and all tracks to operate at their maximum authorized speeds.

An investigation is currently ongoing by the Transit Police.

This marks Caltrain’s 14th fatality this year, with the most recent incident occurring on Friday afternoon in Redwood City.

