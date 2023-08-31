(BCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an allegedly impaired driver Wednesday night in Fairfield, police said.

A man on a motor scooter was crossing Travis Boulevard and Clay Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. when he was struck by a black 2001 Honda Accord, Fairfield police said. The pedestrian, who is not being identified at this time, suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

Police arrested the driver of the Honda, 60-year-old Willie Weaver of Fairfield, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter.

The collision shut down traffic in both directions on Travis Boulevard between Clay and Washington streets for several hours.

