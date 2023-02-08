ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed after he was struck by a car in Alameda Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Alameda Police Department. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marcuse Street and Mecartney Road.

The victim was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, police said.

In the coming weeks, city personnel will review the crash site and “discuss potential safety interventions,” police said.