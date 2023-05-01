(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash near Tully Road and Lanai Avenue early Monday morning, the department tweeted. The victim, and female pedestrian, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Westbound Tully Road is closed from Seacliff Way to Highway 101. Traffic will not be able to enter Highway 101 from Westbound Tully Road. Officials said to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police on the investigation, police said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is San Jose’s 12th fatal collision, 13th traffic death and the 10th pedestrian death of 2023, officials said.

This story is developing and will be updated.