Pedestrian killed in crash involving 2 drivers, San Jose police say

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died Monday in a crash involving two other vehicles, the San Jose Police Department said.

It happened in the area of eastbound McKee Rd and I-680 around 7 a.m. Police said both drivers stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation, but no further information was revealed about how it happened.

Police said people should use alternate routes, as McKee Rd is closed from Jackson Ave.

The victim’s death is the 23rd pedestrian fatality in San Jose of 2021, police said.