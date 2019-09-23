Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Jose Sunday night.

It happened around 7:44 p.m. near the area of S. King Road and Lido Way.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area and found a woman in the roadway.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities said a dark blue or green possibly early 2000s model Ford Ranger with an extended cab truck was travelings southbound on S. King Road at Lido Way when it hit the victim in the crosswalk.

The truck driver fled the scene and was last seen turning westbound onto Story Road.

The driver is described as a Hispanic man with a buzz cut, clean-shaven, with a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SJPD Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

This is the city’s 36th fatal collision, 37th victim, and 15th vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash of 2019.

