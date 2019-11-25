Pedestrian killed in San Jose collision, police investigate

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in San Jose on Sunday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 6:15 p.m. police responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle collision on Almaden Expressway at Curtner Avenue.

Authorities say a 2007 Toyota Camry was heading down Almaden when it hit the man crossing the street.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity will be released at a later time by the county coroner.

The woman driving the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating, according to the police.

It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Officials say Almaden Expressway will be closed in both directions until 1 a.m. from Highway 87 to Ironwood Drive.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (408) 277-4654.

In 2019, police say this is the city’s 49th fatal collision, 51st victim, and 22nd pedestrian fatal.