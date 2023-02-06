SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed after he was struck by a car in San Jose on Monday, the San Jose Police Department said.

Police were called to the area of Monterey Highway and Blossom Hill Road at 9:10 p.m. for the report of a crash. Police said preliminary information indicated that the victim was a homeless man who was outside of a crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. Police told drivers to expect road closures and use alternate routes.

The victim was the fourth person to die in a traffic crash in San Jose in 2023.

This is a developing story. SJPD said it will release more information in a press release.