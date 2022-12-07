SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a crash in San Jose Wednesday night, the San Jose Police Department said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street at about 7:32 p.m. It involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said the driver is cooperation with the investigation. The intersection is closed and SJPD said to plan another route.

The crash marks the 61st traffic death in San Jose in 2022 — 31 of which were pedestrians.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.