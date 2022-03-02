SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to the police department.

Around 4:27 p.m., officials responded to a hit-and-run collision near S. White Road and Coldwater Dr.

The adult pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police say this was the 17th traffic fatality, the 18th victim and the 10th pedestrian death this year.

Northbound traffic on White Road between Cunningham Ave. and Marten Ave. was closed during the investigation.

Police release more details at a later time.