SAN JOSE (KRON) – A 63-year-old woman has been identified as the victim in a hit-and-run crash in San Jose Monday morning.

It happened in the area of South King Road and Lido Way near Emma Prusch Farm Park.

Police say Maria Leon was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

Officers are looking for a dark blue or green truck – possibly an early 2000’s model Ford Ranger with an extended cab.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

