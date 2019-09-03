Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in San Jose Tuesday morning.
The vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened in the area of Story Road and Felipe Avenue.
At this time, the westbound lanes of Story Road between Highway 101 and Felipe Avenue will be shut down until around 9 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest News Headlines:
- ‘K Byeee’: Floridians use boarded-up windows to send funny messages to Dorian
- Study: U.S. throws away at least 3,500 kidneys a year as thousands die from chronic kidney disease
- Relative: 5 members of same family from Stockton on boat
- Aerial video shows dive boat 10 days before deadly fire
- Pursuit suspect who rammed gate at Oakland airport, jumped into Bay identified