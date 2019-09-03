Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in San Jose Tuesday morning.

The vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened in the area of Story Road and Felipe Avenue.

At this time, the westbound lanes of Story Road between Highway 101 and Felipe Avenue will be shut down until around 9 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

