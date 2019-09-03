Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in San Jose Tuesday morning.

The vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened in the area of Story Road and Felipe Avenue.

At this time, the westbound lanes of Story Road between Highway 101 and Felipe Avenue will be shut down until around 9 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News