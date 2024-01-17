(KRON) — A pedestrian in San Rafael died from injuries sustained in a vehicle collision on Saturday night, according to the San Rafael Police Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Second and A streets just after 7:55 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old man, was found unresponsive by first responders and was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The man succumbed to those injuries and died at the hospital.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to San Rafael PD. The department said that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the fatal collision.

San Rafael police’s Major Accident Investigation Team reported to the scene to determine the circumstances of the collision. The team will review statements and evidence as part of the investigation, police said. The intersection was closed for 9 hours following the crash for preliminary investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Rafael Police Department at (415)-485-3000 or submit a tip at https://www.srpd.org/tips.